Photo 653
Skull Still Life
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
2
1
Katherine Nutt
@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
656
photos
10
followers
14
following
649
650
651
652
653
654
655
656
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
15th October 2023 6:26pm
Tags
skull
,
halloween
,
“still
,
life”
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous skull, it looks hand made!
October 19th, 2023
Katherine Nutt
Thank you
@ludwigsdiana
. I think it’s a resin cast but it’s nice quality
October 19th, 2023
