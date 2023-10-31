Sign up
Photo 667
Cackling Goose
Cheam Lake Wetlands regional park
We were wondering what these birds that looked like small Canada geese were. Research indicates cackling goose.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Katherine Nutt
@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
bird
goose
