Cackling Goose by metzpah
Cackling Goose

Cheam Lake Wetlands regional park
We were wondering what these birds that looked like small Canada geese were. Research indicates cackling goose.
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
