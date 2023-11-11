Previous
Foot warmer by metzpah
Photo 678

Foot warmer

I think maybe the kitty is glad I am home
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
185% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise