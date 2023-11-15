Sign up
Photo 682
Love is the theme
A necklace and earring set I made among several choices for my mom’s wedding present. She picked a simpler piece.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
0
0
Katherine Nutt
@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
684
photos
12
followers
16
following
187% complete
View this month »
677
678
679
680
681
682
683
684
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
15th November 2023 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
necklace
,
jewelry
,
earrings
,
jewellery
