Photo 685
Only a minor inconvenience
The paper towel roll got temporarily left where Frazier likes to sit. He jumped up there anyway and didn’t seem too bothered but didn’t get into snooze mode.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Katherine Nutt
@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
Tags
cat
Diana
ace
Great title and capture, love the tail around the bounty roll.
November 19th, 2023
