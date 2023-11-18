Previous
Only a minor inconvenience by metzpah
Photo 685

Only a minor inconvenience

The paper towel roll got temporarily left where Frazier likes to sit. He jumped up there anyway and didn’t seem too bothered but didn’t get into snooze mode.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great title and capture, love the tail around the bounty roll.
November 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise