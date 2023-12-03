Previous
Late season sighting by metzpah
Photo 700

Late season sighting

Didn’t think I would see a lizard this time of year but there they were.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
191% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise