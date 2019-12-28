Sign up
Previous
Next
181 / 365
Lucy
Lucy is relaxing after a good long walk.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
4
3
Marilyn G M
@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
181
photos
42
followers
55
following
49% complete
View this month »
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
CoroJo
ace
Look at those eyes!!! Fav.
December 29th, 2019
Lou Ann
ace
What a wonderful dog. I love her face.
December 29th, 2019
Hope D Jennings
ace
Love her eyes. She looks very sweet!
December 29th, 2019
sarah
ace
Oh my goodness took a double take ! Thought this was my Dori !! She has a red collar too
December 29th, 2019
