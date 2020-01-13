Sign up
Revealed
In the winter, when the leaves are gone, we can see what the leaves have hidden. This is the home of some of my neighbours!
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
Marilyn G M
@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
197
Tags
nest
wasps
Barb
ace
Nice, sharp capture!
January 13th, 2020
