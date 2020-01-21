Previous
Beaver in Willow Creek by mgmurray
205 / 365

Beaver in Willow Creek

Willow Creek is fast flowing and therefore not completely frozen. I was able to observe this busy beaver as he traveled up stream. You can see the ice on the edge of the creek.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
