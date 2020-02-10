Previous
Nature and Humans Collide by mgmurray
225 / 365

Nature and Humans Collide

We woke this morning to fresh snow on all the trees.
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
61% complete

