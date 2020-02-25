Previous
Weed Against the Sky by mgmurray
240 / 365

Weed Against the Sky

I thought I would look up to give this weed a better background!
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
65% complete

