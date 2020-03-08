Sign up
252 / 365
Cormorant Portrait
It always amazes me when I see birds stand effortlessly on one leg!
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
1
0
Marilyn G M
@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
Tags
bird
cormorant
Jean
ace
Great closeup of this guy!
March 30th, 2020
