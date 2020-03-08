Previous
Cormorant Portrait by mgmurray
252 / 365

Cormorant Portrait

It always amazes me when I see birds stand effortlessly on one leg!
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

Marilyn G M

I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
Jean ace
Great closeup of this guy!
March 30th, 2020  
