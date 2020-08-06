Previous
Just having a Little Stretch! by mgmurray
Just having a Little Stretch!

This juvenile Pied-Billed Grebe reached out of the water to have a little stretch. The mother and a sibling were nearby.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
