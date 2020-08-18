Previous
Arrowhead Lake by mgmurray
304 / 365

Arrowhead Lake

At sunset, many campers gather to watch the setting of the sun at Roe Beach in Arrowhead Provincial Park. It is always a great show!
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
83% complete

Harbie ace
Gorgeous sunset! My photo today was also of a sunset. I love the canoes in the photo! Fav
August 21st, 2020  
amyK ace
Beautifully captured
August 21st, 2020  
