Just a Little Bit Shy by mgmurray
310 / 365

Just a Little Bit Shy

This Least Bittern peeked out from behind the reeds.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
