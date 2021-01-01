Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
329 / 365
Downtown New Year's Morning
This was taken just before sunrise on New Year's Day in downtown Barrie, ON. The city has done a good job of decorating!
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marilyn G M
@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
329
photos
51
followers
54
following
90% complete
View this month »
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cityscape
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely reflection
January 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close