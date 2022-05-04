Previous
The Beach at Rondeau Provincial Park by mgmurray
The Beach at Rondeau Provincial Park

This was the first official stop on our Southwestern Ontario trip. Joni enjoyed the beach at Rondeau Provincial Park.
4th May 2022 4th May 22

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
98% complete

