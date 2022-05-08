Previous
Spring at Leamington Dock by mgmurray
359 / 365

Spring at Leamington Dock

As we waited for our ferry to Pelee Island, we enjoyed strolling along the waterfront park in Leamington. They had lovely gardens.
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
