361 / 365
The Camper Life
Here I am on our campsite on Pelee Island with our new camper van.
10th May 2022
10th May 22
Marilyn G M
@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
Tags
camper
,
campsite
,
roadtrek
