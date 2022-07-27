Sign up
Photo 370
Astotin Lake
We hiked the Lakeview Trail in Elk Island National Park, Alberta, which started with a great view of Astotin Lake.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
Marilyn G M
@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
Tags
lake
,
dock
