Slims River, Kluane National Park, Yukon by mgmurray
Slims River, Kluane National Park, Yukon

The stunning Slims River delta is surrounded by mountains.
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
