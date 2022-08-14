Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 385
Bridge on the Dempster Highway, Yukon
We headed up the Dempster Highway which is a 850 km gravel road to Tutoyaktuk, Northwest Territories which is on the Arctic Ocean. This bridge is on the beginning of that road.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marilyn G M
@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
386
photos
45
followers
50
following
105% complete
View this month »
379
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
dempster
haskar
ace
Great composition. I like a riveted bridge.
November 6th, 2022
Kathy
ace
I like the leading lines of this bridge.
November 6th, 2022
Bill
ace
One of the things I have difficulty with is the sheer size of the North American Continent.
November 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close