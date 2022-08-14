Previous
Bridge on the Dempster Highway, Yukon by mgmurray
Bridge on the Dempster Highway, Yukon

We headed up the Dempster Highway which is a 850 km gravel road to Tutoyaktuk, Northwest Territories which is on the Arctic Ocean. This bridge is on the beginning of that road.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
haskar ace
Great composition. I like a riveted bridge.
November 6th, 2022  
Kathy ace
I like the leading lines of this bridge.
November 6th, 2022  
Bill ace
One of the things I have difficulty with is the sheer size of the North American Continent.
November 6th, 2022  
