Previous
Next
On the Dempster by mgmurray
Photo 391

On the Dempster

The Dempster Highway links Dawson City with Inuvik and Tutoyaktuk (on the Arctic Ocean through Yukon and Northwest Territories. It is 850 km of maintained gravel road.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise