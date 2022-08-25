Previous
Toad River, British Columbia by mgmurray
Photo 394

Toad River, British Columbia

This is a view of Toad River near the Alaska Highway. Apparently, recent rains have overcome a beaver dam, so the water is very low.
25th August 2022

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
Photo Details

