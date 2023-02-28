Startrails

Yesterday evening I have tried my first startrail photo, simply like this:
- Camera mounted on a tripod (oriented roughly to north),
- Focus set to infinity, then set to manual,
- Vibration reduction (VR) switched off,
- Shutter controlled by an external (wired) intervallometer (57 individual photos),
- Focal length 10 mm (DX format), which is the shortest one possible with this lens,
- ISO 100,
- Aperture fully open (f3.5)
- Exposure time 30 s for each photo,
- Blending with StarStaX software (which is freeware),
- No crop, no tuning of blending parameters, no photoshop work.
You can see Polaris approx. in the center of the photo - I am quite happy with the result.