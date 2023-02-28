Previous
Next
Startrails by mike67
183 / 365

Startrails

Yesterday evening I have tried my first startrail photo, simply like this:

- Camera mounted on a tripod (oriented roughly to north),
- Focus set to infinity, then set to manual,
- Vibration reduction (VR) switched off,
- Shutter controlled by an external (wired) intervallometer (57 individual photos),
- Focal length 10 mm (DX format), which is the shortest one possible with this lens,
- ISO 100,
- Aperture fully open (f3.5)
- Exposure time 30 s for each photo,
- Blending with StarStaX software (which is freeware),
- No crop, no tuning of blending parameters, no photoshop work.

You can see Polaris approx. in the center of the photo - I am quite happy with the result.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Mike

@mike67
Many many years (decades) ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise