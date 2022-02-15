Previous
panorama 2 by mirroroflife
13 / 365

panorama 2

The challenge was to do a panorama with 5 shots. It was a challenge all right. I finally went to up load it and it wasn't a goer. Perseverance and reducing the file size did the trick.
This marina is about 1K away from where I live
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

@mirroroflife
