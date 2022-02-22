Previous
sink hole 5 by mirroroflife
20 / 365

sink hole 5

We were heading away for a brief holiday and arrive at Maryborough.QLD Aust. they had 300mm over night the result was water 900mm over the 4ft pipe that drained off under the road as you can see, the water dropped about 3 metres
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
February 23rd, 2022  
