22 / 365
Childers Pharmacy
Asked to show some of the experiences as we head north. We come across this historic Chemist. With roads impassable and rain causing devastation between 10-40 inches in 24 hours we're stranded, lightning and thunder for the last 8 hours.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
1
0
Petespost
@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
22
photos
1
followers
1
following
6% complete
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Views
8
1
365
NIKON D3300
24th February 2022 12:26pm
get-pushed-500
Petespost
@jnr
To walk into this old Pharmacy was like going back 100 yrs. The only thing that would have been nice if i could have got the perspective right. It seems like everything is going down hill. Any help appreciated.
February 25th, 2022
