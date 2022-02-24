Previous
Childers Pharmacy by mirroroflife
22 / 365

Childers Pharmacy

Asked to show some of the experiences as we head north. We come across this historic Chemist. With roads impassable and rain causing devastation between 10-40 inches in 24 hours we're stranded, lightning and thunder for the last 8 hours.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
Petespost
@jnr To walk into this old Pharmacy was like going back 100 yrs. The only thing that would have been nice if i could have got the perspective right. It seems like everything is going down hill. Any help appreciated.
February 25th, 2022  
