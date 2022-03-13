Previous
Oyster Farmer by mirroroflife
Oyster Farmer

Sally asked me to use the rule of thirds
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
Petespost
@salza I was staying in my caravan in a place called Merrimbula NSW. Getting up early morning to the sunrise.
March 15th, 2022  
