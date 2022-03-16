Sign up
32 / 365
Lady beetle Umbrella
Experimenting, challenge the rule of thirds
@salza
the petunia probably is more than a third. oh well the photo looked better this way.
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
1
0
Petespost
@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
32
photos
3
followers
3
following
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
16th March 2022 5:43pm
Tags
get-pushed-503
Petespost
@salza
A Home grown garden petunia thought I'd try your challenge again the rule of thirds. Be interested to hear your thoughts.
March 16th, 2022
