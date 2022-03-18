Previous
Ship ahoy by mirroroflife
34 / 365

Ship ahoy

challenge rule of thirds, yacht moored in Newport QLD
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
Petespost
@salza coming back from my walk and decided to walk across the bridge and I thought that might do for my project. Dug the camera out of the car not a winning shot
March 18th, 2022  
