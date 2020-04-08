Sign up
Photo 461
Quarantine and Social Distancing has us so messed up
We stood outside of their grandmothers house. She was behind a closed glass door. What you can't see is the kids are each holding a sign that spells out. We Love You Gammie.. A few tears were shed.
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
5
1
365
NIKON D750
8th April 2020 1:22pm
Amy Shaylor
ace
What a special moment. This photo tells a story.
April 27th, 2020
