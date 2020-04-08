Previous
Quarantine and Social Distancing has us so messed up by mistyhammond
Photo 461

Quarantine and Social Distancing has us so messed up

We stood outside of their grandmothers house. She was behind a closed glass door. What you can't see is the kids are each holding a sign that spells out. We Love You Gammie.. A few tears were shed.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Misty

@mistyhammond
I am married to my high school sweetheart and we have 4 kiddos. I love coffee, photography, crafting and Caramel but not necessarily in that...
Amy Shaylor ace
What a special moment. This photo tells a story.
April 27th, 2020  
