Photo 1090
The Moon Finally
I am so excited that I am finally able to shoot the moon again. I got a new lens and all the sudden I wasn't able to see the moon for days!!! I only took 4 shots and it was gone again.
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
Misty
@mistyhammond
I am married to my high school sweetheart and we have 4 kiddos. I love coffee, photography, crafting and Caramel but not necessarily in that...
Tags
night
,
nature
,
sky
,
moon
