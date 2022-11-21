Previous
The Moon Finally by mistyhammond
The Moon Finally

I am so excited that I am finally able to shoot the moon again. I got a new lens and all the sudden I wasn't able to see the moon for days!!! I only took 4 shots and it was gone again.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Misty

@mistyhammond
I am married to my high school sweetheart and we have 4 kiddos. I love coffee, photography, crafting and Caramel but not necessarily in that...
