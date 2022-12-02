Previous
Tufted Titmouse by mistyhammond
Photo 1096

Tufted Titmouse

One of my very favorite birds. They are so little and they come down with the big Blue Jays to get the peanuts that are set out for them. They are just so sweet!
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Misty

@mistyhammond
I am married to my high school sweetheart and we have 4 kiddos. I love coffee, photography, crafting and Caramel but not necessarily in that...
