Another Focus Stack

Another day using focus stacking. When using focus stacking on my camera it captures 8 separate images and then combines them in-camera. But it also saves a jpeg and raw file for each image. So I tried using the 8 raw images to focus stack myself in post processing and found that I preferred the in-camera stacked image. I know there is more control doing the stacking in post processing, but I’m happy with the in-camera results and it is much easier.