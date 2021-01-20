Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
20 / 365
No. 4 Mine
More concrete and graffiti. Today my wife and I walked to the No. 4 mine, which is near Comox Lake, and I used this image because she is in the opening and it gives a sense of scale.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Mitchell
@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
20
photos
8
followers
11
following
5% complete
View this month »
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Taken
20th January 2021 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
graffiti
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close