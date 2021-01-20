Previous
No. 4 Mine by mitchell304
20 / 365

No. 4 Mine

More concrete and graffiti. Today my wife and I walked to the No. 4 mine, which is near Comox Lake, and I used this image because she is in the opening and it gives a sense of scale.
20th January 2021

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
Photo Details

