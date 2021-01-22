Sign up
22 / 365
Hair Ice
I looked this up online and found it was called hair ice, also known as ice wool or frost beard. We saw a lot of it today during a morning hike.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
0
0
Peter Mitchell
@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
22nd January 2021 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
hair ice
,
ice wool
