Hair Ice by mitchell304
Hair Ice

I looked this up online and found it was called hair ice, also known as ice wool or frost beard. We saw a lot of it today during a morning hike.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
