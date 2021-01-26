Previous
"Beautiful" by mitchell304
26 / 365

"Beautiful"

The front bumper still has the top part of the license plate which says “Beautiful”, all that is left of the full saying on our license plates which is “Beautiful British Columbia”.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
