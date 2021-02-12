Sign up
43 / 365
Snowshoers
A line of snowshoers, Paradise Meadows.
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
Peter Mitchell
@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
b&w
winter
landscape
snowshoeing
Samantha
ace
I like how the tire tracks draw the eyes to the people. Nice composition.
February 13th, 2021
