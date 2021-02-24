Previous
Small Flowers by mitchell304
55 / 365

Small Flowers

I’m not sure if this is a heather?, but I liked the small flowers and the way this turned out.
24th February 2021

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
