Previous
Next
At the Beach by mitchell304
62 / 365

At the Beach

I don’t often end up at this beach at low tide so it was nice to see all the exposed sand to walk on. It is a mostly rocky beach at high tide. It was windy today and I thought the clouds were really interesting.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise