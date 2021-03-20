Previous
Red-winged Blackbird by mitchell304
Red-winged Blackbird

I did not have much to choose from today. I had just gone out and after 3 photos the camera mount thread ripped out of my camera leaving a big hole in the bottom. (I had a shoulder strap attached to that spot.) So this was really it for the day.
20th March 2021

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
21% complete

