79 / 365
Red-winged Blackbird
I did not have much to choose from today. I had just gone out and after 3 photos the camera mount thread ripped out of my camera leaving a big hole in the bottom. (I had a shoulder strap attached to that spot.) So this was really it for the day.
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
Peter Mitchell
@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
Tags
bird
,
cattails
