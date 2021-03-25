Previous
Old Leaf by mitchell304
Old Leaf

All the leaves on this tree dried in the fall but didn’t fall off. I don’t know if that is common for this type of tree (I haven’t found out what type it is). I thought it showed nice lines and patterns with the sun backlighting.
Peter Mitchell

Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
m.taylor ace
Oh, I love this one. Beautiful color, composition and detail.
March 26th, 2021  
