Cottonwood Seeds by mitchell304
149 / 365

Cottonwood Seeds

It was like it was snowing today with all the cottonwood seeds and fluff coming down. It built up a lot along the edge of this path drowning out these small flowers.
29th May 2021

Peter Mitchell

Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
