Previous
Next
149 / 365
Cottonwood Seeds
It was like it was snowing today with all the cottonwood seeds and fluff coming down. It built up a lot along the edge of this path drowning out these small flowers.
29th May 2021
29th May 21
Peter Mitchell
@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Taken
29th May 2021 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
seeds
,
cottonwood
