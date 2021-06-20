Previous
Still Some Snow by mitchell304
171 / 365

Still Some Snow

Went for a hike in Strathcona Provincial Park today and found one of the loops we like was passable but there was still some snow go over.
20th June 2021

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada
46% complete

