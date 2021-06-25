Previous
Old Car Revisited by mitchell304
176 / 365

Old Car Revisited

Walked by this old abandoned car again this morning and almost missed it with all the ferns growing up. I think the last time I posted a photo of this car there was snow on the ground.
25th June 2021

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
