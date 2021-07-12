Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
193 / 365
Underwater Swimmer
I tried a number of different shots with a swimmer and the logs and stumps underwater so it was hard today to choose just one. I ended up with this one because I thought there were some interesting elements.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Mitchell
@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
193
photos
20
followers
21
following
52% complete
View this month »
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
12th July 2021 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
underwater
,
swimmer
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close