199 / 365
Roller Skate
I was out for a bike ride and spotted this old roller skate on top of a berm.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
Peter Mitchell
@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
Tags
roller skate
