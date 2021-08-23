Previous
Large Stump by mitchell304
Large Stump

My son is standing on top of this stump which gives it some perspective for size. While it is not as big as some, I found it interesting for the way it is clinging on the side of the rock.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada
Photo Details

