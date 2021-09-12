Previous
Next
Crawlspace Work by mitchell304
254 / 365

Crawlspace Work

I didn’t get out to get a photo today because I was in our crawlspace working most of the day. When the place was built it was only insulated part way down the wall, as shown in this before photo I took. I was filling in the gap.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise